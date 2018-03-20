W. Va. woman arrested after allegedly hitting man in head with frying pan, robbing him

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — A West Virginia woman has been arrested after allegedly hitting a man in the head with a frying pan and robbing him.

According to court documents, the robbery happened during a drug deal on Jan. 29, 2018.The victim reportedly told investigators Lora Cohernour and another man went to his house in Greenbrier County for drugs.

While in the home Cohernour grabbed a frying pan and hit the victim several times, and the man grabbed $1,000 from the victim’s wallet.

Court documents state Cohernour and the other man ran to a vehicle with another person waiting and drove off.

On Feb. 4, 2018, officers recorded Cohernour admitting to hitting the victim in the head with the frying pan.