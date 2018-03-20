Was Suspect in Austin Explosions Inspired by Unabomber Miniseries?

Following the latest explosion in Texas, many are speculating that the Lone Star State’s “serial bomber” may have been inspired by the series Manhunt: Unabomber.

The show, which began streaming on Netflix in December after its original airing on the Discovery Channel, documents Ted Kaczynski’s journey from brilliant Harvard scholar to serial bomber who terrorized the nation for 17 years, killing three people and injuring 23 others.

Kaczynski was arrested in 1996 after he was found living a hermit-like existence in a remote cabin in Montana. He explained his acts of terror in a bizarre manifesto that denounced modern technology.

Authorities say his manifesto was a break in the case and was published in The New York Times and The Washington Post at the request of Attorney General Janet Reno and the FBI.

After it was published, the manifesto got the attention of Kaczynski’s brother, David, who alerted the FBI. The suspect known as the Unabomber was arrested in April 1996.

Former FBI agent Max Knoll worked on the case and told Inside Edition that he sees striking differences between Kaczynski and the Texas “serial bomber.”

“I learned through the long investigation of [the] Unabomber, I am not to be surprised by anything,” he said. “The [frequency] in which he is sending and placing his devices — that wasn’t the case with the Unabomber. The Unabomber took periods of time off in between each series of bombs.

Kaczynski, a math prodigy, taught at the University of California at Berkeley before retreating to the Montana woods near Lincoln.

Meanwhile, the Texas bombing have brought back haunting memories for Gary Wright.

In 1987, a package bomb sent by the Unabomber blew up outside his computer company’s office in Utah. More than 200 pieces of shrapnel tore into his body.

“The unknown component of it is always unsettling,” he told Inside Edition of similarities between what happened to him and what is going on in Texas.

“The similarities are kind of dramatic in a way if you think about it — is it an individual? Is it a group? What is the intent?”

Wright adds that those affected by this will never live the same life they once had, but must find solace in other places.

“I will tell people this, ‘Your life will never be the same.’ The journey at times can be a lonely one but at the same time you can find things to replace it with and lead a life that is full and to the best of your ability,” he said.

Kaczynski is still behind bars, serving a life sentence at a supermax prison often referred to as the “Alcatraz of the Rockies.”

