WV couple welcomes rare identical triplet girls

By Published:

HUNTINGTON, WV (WSAZ) A West Virginia couple is welcoming their new identical triplets.

“God’s been right there every step of the way,” said Brianna Walls, who says she never thought this would happen.

Walls gave birth to three girls — Kenadie Faith, Teagen Grace, and Raelynn Hope — on February 23 at Cabell-Huntington Hospital.

She remembers the day she got the surprising ultrasound.

“She started counting and she was like, ‘1, 2, 3,’ and I was like, ‘What are you counting?'” said Walls. “She was like, ‘Heartbeats.'”

They were even more shocked when the babies were born and were identical.

“It’s exceedingly rare,” said Dr. Cynthia Massey at Cabell-Huntington Hospital. “I don’t think any of us have ever seen triplets that are identical before.”

She says the chances of having identical triplets are about 0.00048% or 1 in 200,000.

“We’re all very excited that we’ve gotten to see this in our lives,” said Massey.

Right now the parents are able to tell the babies apart because they are different sizes. When that changes and the girls are the same size, they will have to come up with another way.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s