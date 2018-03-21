10-Year-Old Honorary Police Officer Who Died of Brain Cancer Gets Full Police Honors

A 10-year-old, who achieved his dream of becoming an honorary police officer, died of brain cancer and received a full honor guard and police procession as he was laid to rest.

Colin Hayward Toland was sworn in as an officer with the Ithaca Police Department in 2016 as officers heard it was his hope of one day becoming an officer.

The officers with the department didn’t want to just make him an officer, but go above and beyond for Colin.

“From there his legacy was born,” Officer Jamie Williamson told InsideEdition.com. “Even though he was very sick at times, he went out on patrol with us. He came to our trainings.”

So it was only fitting that after Colin passed away Saturday, he got the send-off he deserved.

Officers with the department met the family after they landed with Colin at Syracuse Hancock International Airport on Tuesday. He was met with a full police honor guard service.

The hearse carrying Colin was flanked by Ithaca police. The procession began at the airport and the highway was even shut down for the event as people lined the streets to watch.

“It was incredibly touching,” Colin’s mom, Tamiko Toland, told InsideEdition.com. “The bagpipers were amazing. It was so full of genuine respect.”

She said she believed her son had the chance to fulfill his purpose.

“In those 10 years, he made extremely good use of that time,” Toland said.

His memory will not only live on with his family, but his extended family at the police department.

“Officer Colin was one of our own,” Williamson said. “We took him under our wing but he showed us how to be compassionate and kind, also how to be tenacious and a warrior when the time is right. His legacy will live on forever.”

