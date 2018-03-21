Accused Parkland Shooter Nikolas Cruz and His Brother Start Fan Club to Meet Girls: Prosecutor

Prosecutors have accused Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz and his brother of discussing “starting” a sort of fan club for themselves as a way to meet girls.

Assistant State Attorney Sarahnell Murphy made the claim during a court hearing Tuesday for Cruz’s little brother Zachary, who is accused of trespassing on the property of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

Zachary Cruz, 18, allegedly told police he skateboarded through the campus to “reflect on the school shooting and soak it in.”

He was taken into custody Monday after authorities found him near the scene of where his brother, Nikolas Cruz, is accused of gunning down 17 people last month, according to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.

In Zachary Cruz’s bond hearing, Murphy said that the younger of the two brothers has been overheard admiring Nikolas’s “popularity” during jailhouse visits, and discussed setting up a fan club for the 19-year-old alleged killer, ABC News reports.

“Most concerning is the contact he’s had in jail with his brother since his incarceration,” Murphy said.

Murphy described Zachary Cruz as having all the same warning signs as his brother and described a list of previous offenses.

While bond was reportedly initially set at a standard $25, Murphy argued it needed to be higher and the judge responded by setting Cruz’s bond at $500,000.

Meanwhile, the elder Cruz continues to be held without bond on 17 counts of premeditated murder in connection with the Feb. 14 mass shooting.

The public defenders representing Cruz have said the 19-year-old will plead guilty if prosecutors take the death penalty off the table.

But prosecutors say that’s not going to happen, and that they intend to pursue a death sentence.

