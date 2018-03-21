After Austin Bombing, Did Mark Anthony Conditt Have a Manifesto?

A blog purportedly written by Texas serial bombing suspect Mark Conditt outlines his extreme views on controversial issues and in the wake of the bombings, reads like a manifesto.

The blog, entitled “Defending My Stance,” appears to be an assignment for a U.S. government course he took while attending Austin Community College.

“Why gay marriage should be illegal,” read one entry. “Homosexuality is not natural. It would be like trying to fit two screws together.”

Conditt also took aim at the death penalty, internet piracy and abortions.

“If a woman does not want a baby… she should not participate in activities that were made for that reason,” he wrote in another post.

Forensic psychiatrist Dr. Keith Ablow spoke to Inside Edition about what may have caused Conditt to snap.

“So many of these assailants feel disenfranchised in some fashion,” Dr. Ablow said. “Socially, they may feel ostracized. We haven’t heard a lot of people coming forward saying, ‘This man was my friend.’ Some people feel so isolated that a kind of rage can build up. A kind of antipathy for all other human beings.”

The 23-year-old, who considered himself a conservative, grew up in the small town of Pflugerville, 20 miles north of Austin, Texas.

He was homeschooled most of his life and once worked as a computer-repair technician.

One neighbor said “it is hard to imagine” and “surreal” that Conditt is the main suspect and grew up in the area.

By all accounts, Conditt appeared to have a happy childhood.

His mother also posted photos of him from a family snowboarding trip and from the day he finished high school. He father posted a video of the family on vacation in North Carolina.

But only a few years later, Conditt wrote his so-called manifesto on a blog.

The circumstances are drawing parallels to the infamous Unabomber Ted Kaczynski, who terrorized the nation for 17 years, demanded his credo be published in The Washington Post and The New York Times.

Authorities say Kaczynski’s manifesto was a break in the case after it was published in The Times and The Post at the request of Attorney General Janet Reno and the FBI.

After it was published, the manifesto got the attention of Kaczynski’s brother, David, who alerted the FBI. The suspect known as the Unabomber was arrested in April 1996.

LeRoy Bearnson and Gary Wright were targeted by Kaczynski in the 1980s. They are shocked to see a bombing spree happen again, but they are thankful it is over.

“It is kind of scary,” Bearnson told Inside Edition. “It can happen anywhere or any place now.”

Wright added: “Hopefully the community comes together as best they can. It is a thing that no one can prepare for.”

Conditt was unemployed, had no criminal history and was living with two roommates when he started placing bombs around the city.

Former Navy SEAL and bomb expert Jonathan Gilliam says in the final days of his life, Conditt went on a frenzy of terror that made his capture inevitable.

“He wanted to get out there,” he told Inside Edition. “He wanted to get as many bombs out there as he could. He was on a rampage.”

Gilliam said that Conditt was moving at a rapid pace, adding, “It makes you wonder, was there some kind of gain from doing this as quickly as possible and getting as much of these explosives out there to people?”

