Austin Bomber is Dead But Residents Warned To Remain Vigilant For More Explosives

The Austin bomber reportedly killed himself with an explosive device as police closed in early Wednesday.

Authorities in the Texas capital did not immediately release his identity but say he is 24 years old and believed to be behind the recent spate of bombings that have terrorized the city in recent weeks.

Despite the turn of events, police have warned residents to remain vigilant because the suspect may have had time to send or plant explosives in the last day or so.

“We are concerned that there may be other packages that are still out there,” Chris Combs, head of the FBI’s San Antonio office, told reporters.

After identifying the man as their suspect, Austin PD said a vehicle he was known to be driving was spotted at a hotel in the Austin suburb of Round Rock.

Per CBS News, local police and federal agents positioned themselves before the suspect started to drive away.

Chief Brian Manley told reporters the suspect detonated a device in his vehicle after stopping in a ditch at the side of the road.

A SWAT team member was blown back by the explosion and suffered minor injuries, authorities say.

The man is believed to have been behind five explosions that killed two people and injured six others starting on March 2nd.

Police believe stills from surveillance video taken inside a South Austin FedEx Office store show the suspect shipping packages, potentially explosives, while wearing gloves and a wig.

The fatally wounded victims, 39-year-old Anthony House and 17-year-old Draylen Mason, and two others who were injured in earlier bombings were all black or Hispanic.

While the suspect’s motives were not immediately disclosed by police, Chief Manley told reporters earlier this week he believed the bombs were meant to send a message.

“We hope this person or persons is watching and will reach out to us before anyone else is injured or anyone else is killed,” Chief Manley said.

