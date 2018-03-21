Suspect in Austin bombings reportedly dead after confrontation with officers

KXAN Staff Published: Updated:
(Photo courtesy KXAN)

AUSTIN (KXAN) -The suspected Austin bomber is dead following an officer-involved shooting on Interstate 35, three law enforcement sources confirm to KXAN’s Sally Hernandez.

The shooting happened on Interstate 35 in Round Rock near Old Settlers Boulevard around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

A law enforcement source says the suspected bomber blew up a device inside a vehicle. Police activity has centered in the parking lot of a Red Roof Inn at 1990 N. I-35, just south of Chisholm Parkway.

Michael Luna, a witness staying at the hotel who is ex-military, tells KXAN the blast sounded like two grenades going off.

Round Rock police say while northbound I-35 is open, southbound I-35 will be closed for the next four to six hours — up to 9 a.m. — due to the investigation.

RRPD says there is no immediate danger to the public.

