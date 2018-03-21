Biden would ‘beat hell’ out of Trump for disrespecting women

By Published:
Joe Biden (Getty Images)

MIAMI (AP) — Former Vice President Joe Biden says he would “beat the hell” out of President Donald Trump if they were in high school together and Trump disrespected women.

The Democrat spoke Tuesday at an anti-sexual assault rally at the University of Miami.

“A guy who ended up becoming our national leader said, ‘I can grab a woman anywhere and she likes it,'” Biden says. “If we were in high school, I’d take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him.”

Biden says any guy who disrespected women was “usually the fattest, ugliest S.O.B. in the room.”

The school’s “It’s on Us” rally sought to change on-campus culture surrounding sexual assault.

