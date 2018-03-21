Jury reaches verdict in sentencing for Brian Golsby

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The sentencing phase for Brian Golsby has entered day four as jurors continue to deliberate his fate for the murder and rape of Ohio State University student Reagan Tokes.

Jurors have reached a decision as of 11:15am Wednesday.

Last week, after just five hours of deliberation, the jury found Golsby guilty on all counts in connection with the kidnapping, robbery, rape and murder of Tokes.

Jurors are now being asked to consider evidence of mitigating factors about the defendant.

A forensic psychologist testified Monday that Golsby’s upbringing was “about as bad as it gets,” during the penalty phase of Golsby’s trial.

Jurors will have the option of returning a death penalty recommendation or life without parole, life with no chance of parole for 30 years or life with no chance of parole for 25 years.

Jurors began deliberating Tuesday after prosecutors and defense attorneys made their closing arguments.

