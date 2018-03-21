‘Chewbacca’ Tells Hospitalized 15-Year-Old He Will Receive Heart Transplant

Chewbacca might not speak a human language, but Austin knew immediately that the beloved Star Wars character was giving him good news — that he was to receive a heart transplant.

“We got a heart? Do we seriously have a heart?” 15-year-old Austin Eggleston of Pontiac, Ill., could be heard exclaiming at the Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago before jumping up and high-fiving Chewbacca.

Austin, who is confined to the hospital because he is hooked up to complicated machines for his health, is a huge Star Wars fan.

With that in mind, his pediatric cardiologist Dr. Phillip Thrush promised Austin that when a heart was available, he would deliver the good news while wearing a Chewbacca costume.

Over the weekend, he fulfilled his promise in fluent Wookie.

Austin could be seen in a video recorded by Kathleen Keenan jumping out of his bed, laughing with joy as people in the background are heard warning, “Careful, don’t disconnect yourself.”

Austin is also a big fan of the Avengers film series, and has appealed to Marvel Studios on social media to hold a screening of Avengers: Infinity War for patients of Lurie Children’s Hospital who cannot leave the facility.

@Marvel As someone waiting for a heart transplant how many retweets do I need to get a showing of Avengers Infinity war shown to the children at @LurieChildrens Chicago who may not be able to see it in theaters. Please @Marvel as someone who loves you guys I want this! #Avengers — Austin Eggleston (@TheReelThanos) February 10, 2018

