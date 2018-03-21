Columbus superintendent search in limbo after state auditor’s investigation

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The decision on who will be the next superintendent of Columbus City Schools is now in limbo after an investigation by the state auditor into whether the school board violated the Ohio Open Meetings Act.

Tuesday night at the Columbus City School Board meeting, members voted down a last minute-motion to restart its search process for a new superintendent.

In a 4-to-3 vote, school board members rejected member Mary Jo Hudson’s proposed resolution, calling for new superintendent search process.

“We gotten to the point where we’ve been sloppy about our transparency in our process,” said Hudson.

This coming after Ohio Auditor Dave Yost, sent two letters to the board saying they “…may be in violation of Ohio’s Open Meetings Act, which requires all official decisions to be made in public meetings.”

“We did make decisions in executive session and we really need to be transparent,” said Hudson.

According to the resolution, the board worked and met privately with a search consultant, Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates to create a list of seven candidates.

The board secretly met with all eight final candidates privately, including four who were not named on the list of 19 candidates released by the district back in December

The board secretly narrowed the list down to five semifinalists, then identified two secret semifinalists for a second interview, but both of these “original finalists” withdrew and forced the board to look at other options.

They later announced three different candidates as finalists: John Stanford, Keith Bell and David James.

Now one candidate remains, Interim Superintendent Dr. John Stanford.

“Our efforts were in good faith. nobody was planning to hide anything.”

If the resolution had passed, a mediator would have been brought in to make sure the board complies with all open meetings, hire an independent council, one that does not report to the superintendent, and restart the search process.

“We are not at a place were we need to move to next, and move to next means we need to do a wholesome national search and find a good superintendent.”

Hudson, along with members Paretti and Brown, have requested a special public meeting to discuss how to move forward with a new search.