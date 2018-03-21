Customer says he found human tooth in food at Newark restaurant

NEWARK, OH (WCMH) — Health department inspectors uncovered nearly two dozen violations at a Mexican restaurant housed inside a grocery store. And a Licking County man says a very disgusting garnishment came with his fast food order.

The customer told NBC 4 Investigator Tom Sussi that he found a human tooth, or what could be part of a crown, in his food.

According to a complaint filed with the Licking County Health Dept., the object was sitting on his order of chicken finger. He told inspectors that he purchased them at Captain D’s Seafood Restaurant, 1215 N. 21st St., Newark.

In the inspector’s report, the restaurant says none of their employees working that shift lost a tooth or tooth cap. The restaurant says their chicken tenders are not made on site, but received pre-packaged, frozen and ready to cook.

Sussi says the focus of the investigation now turns to the company the makes and pre-packages those chicken tenders. That part of the investigation will be handled by the Ohio Dept. of Agriculture. Sussi learned the supplier is based in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, and the chicken was shipped out of Frankfort, Kentucky.

Now over to La Plaza Tapatia, 4233 Shoppers Lane, on the west side of Columbus.

It a recent inspection, the Franklin County Health Dept., spotted 23 violations including seven critical ones.

Like enormous amounts of uncovered and unwrapped food

Raw fish stored above ready to eat fish in the display case

Rodent droppings in the warehouse, bakery and tortilla room

Cold food on the grill line holding between 44 and 48 degrees. State law requires cold foods be held at 41 and below

A Critical Control Point inspection report form the same day noted additional violations, such as raw beef stored by the back door and hog skins drying exposed to contamination.

When Sussi dropped by for some answers, he was told the manager was off.

La Plaza Tapatia will soon have a follow-up inspection.