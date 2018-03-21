Customs: Airline crew member had 9 pounds of cocaine taped to legs

NEW YORK (WCMH) — An airline crewmember was arrested over the weekend after being caught with $180,000 worth of cocaine strapped his legs, according to U.S. Customs and Border Patrol.

Hugh Hall arrived at John F. Kennedy Airport Saturday from Montego Bay, Jamaica and presented himself for inspection. In a private search room, investigators say they found four packages taped to his legs. All four packages contained a white powder that tested positive forcocaine.

Hall was arrested for the importation of a controlled substance and was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations. Approximately 9 lbs. of cocaine was seized, with an approximate street value of $160,000.

Hall faces federal narcotics smuggling charges and will be prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the U.S. Eastern District Court of New York.