Did Aubrey O’Day Dish on Alleged Don Jr. Affair During Podcast Interview?

New details of Donald Trump Jr.’s alleged affair with pop singer Aubrey O’Day have surfaced.

O’Day was a contestant on Celebrity Apprentice during the fifth season of the reality show, where she can be seen flirting with Don Jr. The episodes aired from 2011-2012.

“Don Jr. makes me nervous,” she said in one episode. “I have a very big crush on him, so I don’t want to disappoint him.”

In 2012, she appeared on the Risk! podcast and talked about a torrid affair she had with a celebrity she met on a TV show.

It’s now believed she was talking about Donald Trump’s eldest son.



“I was walking through the hallways and got pulled into this bathroom, and he threw me up against the wall and looked at me for two seconds and then we started making out like crazy,” she said.

Meanwhile, other Celebrity Apprentice contestants have come forward with stories of what they felt went on.

Arsenio Hall, who won season 5, tweeted: “The year Clay Aiken and I were on Celebrity Apprentice we both used to say that the greater show was going on behind the scenes.”

Donald Jr.’s wife, Vanessa, was pregnant with the fourth of their five children when the alleged affair began. Vanessa fought tooth and nail to save her marriage, according to US magazine.

She is said to have put her daughter, Kai, then 5, on the phone with the former Danity Kane singer to tell her to back off.

Apparently the alleged affair ended with a lot of anger.

In a music video unearthed by TMZ, O’Day is seen performing a rendition of Gotye’s megahit “Somebody That I Used to Know,” while covering her naked body with words like “liar” and “cheater.”

In the song, she rework’s the Australian musicians lines about a bad breakup to reflect an affair with a married man.

“You were scared to ruin your family name/Your wife’s the only one glad we are over,” was a line she penned.

