First indoor snow tubing park in US opens in Pigeon Forge

PIGEON FORGE, TN (WATE) — The first indoor snow tubing park in the United States has opened in Pigeon Forge.

Pigeon Forge Snow is the first of its kind. It uses patented snowmaking technology, which creates temperature-independent snow. It also allows the creation of snow with chemicals and additives, with the water runoff being recycled.

The building maintains a steady 60 to 70 degrees year round.

“It’s a little chillier than 70 degrees, and we’re kind of playing with it a little bit, but it’s warmer than it is outside,” said owner Matthew Ayers. “And you know as it fluctuates outside, it’ll fluctuate in here and it’s going to be comfortable, especially during the summertime when it’s 90 degrees and muggy.”

Pigeon Forge Snow, located on Teaster Lane, will also open its Snowplay Room later this week. The room allows visitors to play in the snow without a tubing ticket.