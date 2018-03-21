First indoor snow tubing park in US opens in Pigeon Forge

WATE Published:

PIGEON FORGE, TN (WATE) — The first indoor snow tubing park in the United States has opened in Pigeon Forge.

Pigeon Forge Snow is the first of its kind. It uses patented snowmaking technology, which creates temperature-independent snow. It also allows the creation of snow with chemicals and additives, with the water runoff being recycled.

The building maintains a steady 60 to 70 degrees year round.

“It’s a little chillier than 70 degrees, and we’re kind of playing with it a little bit, but it’s warmer than it is outside,” said owner Matthew Ayers. “And you know as it fluctuates outside, it’ll fluctuate in here and it’s going to be comfortable, especially during the summertime when it’s 90 degrees and muggy.”

Pigeon Forge Snow, located on Teaster Lane, will also open its Snowplay Room later this week. The room allows visitors to play in the snow without a tubing ticket.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s