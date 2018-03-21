Former Ohio police secretary sentenced for stealing cash from drug task force

Published:

TIFFIN, OH (WCMH) — A former police secretary will spend six months in jail and repay more than $45,000 stolen from a drug task force evidence room.

Holly England, 41, pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges of theft in office and tampering with evidence.

According to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, England stole cash from the Seneca County Drug Task Force, which is housed at the Tiffin Police Department. The thefts happened between August 2016 and June 2017.

“It’s disgraceful that this defendant chose to violate the trust placed in her by members of the Tiffin Police Department and Seneca County Drug Task Force/METRICH Enforcement Unit,” said Attorney General DeWine. “One of our primary concerns in cases like this is getting the stolen funds back, and I’m pleased that the money has now been repaid.”

England was sentenced to six months in jail, an 18-month suspended prison sentence and three years of community control. Restitution was paid in full Wednesday.

 

