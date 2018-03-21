Former ‘Playboy’ Playmate Karen McDougal Set to Dish on Alleged Affair With Donald Trump

Karen McDougal is about to be the talk of the nation as the former “Playmate of the Year,” who claims she had an affair with Donald Trump 10 years ago, is set to go public with her story.

McDougal says she met Trump at the Playboy Mansion in 2006 during the filming of an episode of The Apprentice.

Trump was smitten by the gorgeous brunette, and the pair began a steamy 10-month affair, she said.

Now, her story is front page national news, a far cry from her days as a kindergarten teacher in Detroit.

In 1998, she was named “Playmate of the Year” and she was so popular that Playboy manufactured a doll in her likeness.



At 47, she is still modeling and works as a health and fitness promoter.

In a lawsuit, McDougal now claims she was tricked into selling the rights to her story to The National Enquirer for $150,000.

She alleges that The Enquirer colluded with Trump’s lawyers to keep her silent during the 2016 presidential election campaign in a tabloid tactic known as “catch and kill.”

In a statement Wednesday, The Enquirer, whose owner David Pecker is a close friend of Trump’s, says the claim is “completely without merit.”

But a lawyer for McDougal says the president better brace himself.

“She’s gonna do this interview,” Peter Stris told CBS This Morning. “She’s gonna tell her truth and you are not going to see her again.”

