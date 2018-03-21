Franklin County sergeant placed on leave for reportedly grabbing woman’s hair during bar fight

By Published: Updated:

FAIRFIELD CO., OH (WCMH) — A Franklin County Sheriff’s sergeant is facing several charges stemming from his alleged actions during a bar fight.

According to the police report, Sergeant Victor Dinardo was at Classic’s Sports Bar and Pizza in neighboring Fairfield County on December 2, watching the Big Ten championship football game between Ohio State and Wisconsin.

Two other patrons, Cory Wharton and an unidentified male, are seen fighting on surveillance video, according to police.

As others tried to stop the fight, police documents state Dinardo became involved in the fight and while bloodied, pulled Hollie Lopez out of the scuffle.

Lopez was identified by police as Wharton’s fiancé.

Several minutes into the video, the documents state Lopez can be seen trying to exit the building when Dinardo grabbed her by the hair and pulled her to the ground.

“One of the guys just grabs her by the hair and is like, ‘you’re not going anywhere’ and throws her to the ground,” said Jeremy James, a witness listed in the police report. “It was completely unnecessary.”

Dinardo’s attorney said his client was trying to break up the fight, as it unfolded.

“The allegations are one thing,” said Mark Collins. “What’s actually on that video is a different thing.”

Collins also addressed the accusations that Dinardo grabbed Lopez by the hair.

“There was no intent to harm or restrain unlawfully, anything like that,” he said. “It was simply an attempt to keep people there so that the police could get the full story.”

Dinardo is charged with assault, falsification, obstruction of official business, unlawful restraint and disorderly conduct, according court records.

Chief Deputy Rick Minerd, of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, said Dinardo is an undercover narcotics officer.

According to Minerd, Dinardo has been placed on restricted duty, pending the outcome of this case.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s