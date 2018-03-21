FAIRFIELD CO., OH (WCMH) — A Franklin County Sheriff’s sergeant is facing several charges stemming from his alleged actions during a bar fight.

According to the police report, Sergeant Victor Dinardo was at Classic’s Sports Bar and Pizza in neighboring Fairfield County on December 2, watching the Big Ten championship football game between Ohio State and Wisconsin.

Two other patrons, Cory Wharton and an unidentified male, are seen fighting on surveillance video, according to police.

As others tried to stop the fight, police documents state Dinardo became involved in the fight and while bloodied, pulled Hollie Lopez out of the scuffle.

Lopez was identified by police as Wharton’s fiancé.

Several minutes into the video, the documents state Lopez can be seen trying to exit the building when Dinardo grabbed her by the hair and pulled her to the ground.

“One of the guys just grabs her by the hair and is like, ‘you’re not going anywhere’ and throws her to the ground,” said Jeremy James, a witness listed in the police report. “It was completely unnecessary.”

Dinardo’s attorney said his client was trying to break up the fight, as it unfolded.

“The allegations are one thing,” said Mark Collins. “What’s actually on that video is a different thing.”

Collins also addressed the accusations that Dinardo grabbed Lopez by the hair.

“There was no intent to harm or restrain unlawfully, anything like that,” he said. “It was simply an attempt to keep people there so that the police could get the full story.”

Dinardo is charged with assault, falsification, obstruction of official business, unlawful restraint and disorderly conduct, according court records.

Chief Deputy Rick Minerd, of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, said Dinardo is an undercover narcotics officer.

According to Minerd, Dinardo has been placed on restricted duty, pending the outcome of this case.