Judy Malinowski’s mother fights for hospital testimony to be used in Slager murder trial

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The mother of Judy Malinowski is speaking only with NBC4 ahead of a potentially historic ruling. Thursday, for the first time in US history, a judge could rule to allow a victim to testify in their own murder trial.

Judy was horrifically burned after being doused with gas and set on fire by her ex-boyfriend outside of a Gahanna gas station in 2015. She spent 700 days in the hospital suffering 3rd and 4th degree burns to 95 percent of her body before passing away.

Before she died, Judy gave a testimony from her hospital bed, and was cross-examined by the defense. Thursday, a Franklin County Judge is expected to rule on whether or not that deposition will be allowed at her upcoming murder trial.

“They should know what is said,” said Bonnie Bowes, Judy’s mother. “Who better to tell under oath what happened?”

Bowes said she’s speaking out because Judy no longer can.

“I look back at videos of her and I don’t know how anybody humanely possible could have survived and testified,” said Bowes.

While Bowes wasn’t allowed to be present during the deposition, she was with Judy before, after, and during breaks that day. She said Judy knew exactly what she was doing and believed in the justice system.

“She also knew in her mind she wasn’t going home,” said Bowes.

Michael Slager is serving an 11-year sentence for setting Judy on fire. His attorneys are fighting to keep that deposition out of the courtroom.

“There’s never been a victim whose testified in their own murder trial and the potentially slippery slope that this ruling could have could effect is troubling to us,” said one of Slager’s attorneys, Mark Collins.