Kyle Korver leaves Cavaliers following his younger brother’s death

By Published:
LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 09: Kyle Korver #26 of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts to his foul with LeBron James #23 during a 116- 102 loss to the LA Clippers at Staples Center on March 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers forward Kyle Korver has been excused from the team to be with family following the death of a younger brother.

The team issued a statement late Tuesday night saying Korver’s brother, Kirk, died earlier in the day.

“We extend our deepest condolences and heartfelt best to Kyle and his entire family as they go through this very difficult time,” the Cavs said.

Korver is expected to miss Wednesday’s home game against Toronto.

Korver, in his second season with Cleveland, left the Cavs last week after his 27-year-old brother became seriously ill in Iowa. He played in Monday night’s home win over Milwaukee, scoring 12 points.

Korver’s personal situation comes one day after Cavs coach Tyronn Lue stepped away from the team for health reasons.

The Cavs have also been dealing with an assortment of injuries as Rodney Hood, Tristan Thompson, Larry Nance Jr. and Cedi Osman have been sidelined.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s