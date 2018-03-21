Liquidation sales at Toys R Us to start very soon

By Published: Updated:
EMERYVILLE, CA - MARCH 15: Customers leave a Toys R Us store on March 15, 2018 in Emeryville, California. Toys R Us filed for liquidation in a U.S. Bankruptcy court and plans to close 735 stores leaving 33,000 workers without employment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

RICHMOND, VA (WKBN) – Toys R Us could start liquidation sales as soon as Thursday, according to a report in USA Today.

The timetable was disclosed Tuesday at a hearing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Richmond, Virginia, the newspaper reported.

Toys R Us filed for bankruptcy liquidation last week. 

The retailer declared bankruptcy in September and later announced it planned to close 182 stores. Those closures included four stores in Ohio and seven in Pennsylvania.

The shutdown is expected to take 14 weeks; some stores may close sooner if their inventory sells out.

