Man arrested in Christmas Day homicide

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police has arrested a man accused of murdering a woman found dead on Christmas Day.

Police say 22-year-old Dimitrious R. Rhodes, is responsible for the death of 57-year-old Rose Douthitt. According to an affidavit, Rhodes knew Douthitt’s step-son and lives in the area of her residence. Surveillance video shows an unknown man entering her home on Dec. 25 at 4:47pm.

Douthitt was found in the 1200 block of Sigsbee Avenue on Dec. 25, 2017. The cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head.