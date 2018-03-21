Man reunited with missing cat 14 years later

(WTNH) – Imagine losing your pet. Turns out that’s exactly what happened to retired Officer Perry Martin in Florida.

His cat Thomas Junior or “T2” went missing after the 2004 Hurricane Jeanne hit Florida. He says he left his windows open while the air conditioning was out and that was the last time he saw T2.

But 14 years later, the cat showed up at an animal shelter. They scanned his microchip and the rest was history.

“They said, ‘Perry, what would you do if we told you that T2 was alive?’ I said I would probably tell you that you’re crazy because he died a long, time ago,” said Martin.

Martin says he plans to keep T2 spoiled for the rest of his life.