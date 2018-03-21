Mark Hamill Finds Painting That Resembles ‘Star Wars’ Co-Star Carrie Fisher: ‘#AlwaysWithMe’

Mark Hamill took to Twitter early Wednesday morning to reveal a discovery he recently made in a London hotel: A painting that resembles Princess Leia. 

Hamill, 66, posted an image of him pointing at the painting with the caption: “Look who I found looking over my shoulder in a painting on the wall of my London hotel room. Coincidence? I DON’T THINK SO! #AlwaysWithMe.”

The painting resembles his late Star Wars co-star Carrie Fisher’s iconic character from the 1977 film, A New Hope, due to the rings around the images ear that look a lot like Princess Leia’s famous hairdo in the film. 

The poignant image led numerous Star Wars fans to respond to Hamill on Twitter.

“No one is ever really gone,” read one comment, a reference to a line said by Hamill’s character, Luke Skywalker, in the latest Star Wars installment, The Last Jedi. 

“This is beautiful,” wrote another fan. 

She is watching over you… a little sign,” was yet another post.

Fisher died in December 2016 after suffering cardiac arrest during a flight to LAX from London. She passed away four days later. She was 60 years old.

