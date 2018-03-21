Meghan Markle to Get Her Own Madame Tussauds Wax Figure Alongside Prince Harry’s

Inside Edition Staff, Inside Edition Staff Published: Updated:

Meghan Markle is set to get her very own wax figure at Madame Tussauds in London.

The wax museum has announced that the new arrival will join the rest of royal family at the popular attraction in time for her upcoming wedding to Prince Harry.

A notice of the addition was placed outside Buckingham Palace on a golden easel for all to see.
The finished figure is due to be unveiled in early May, and details have been kept secret.

The choice will reflect an iconic moment in Meghan’s royal journey so far and fans will have to keep their eyes peeled, Madame Tussauds said.

“Excitement for the royal couple’s wedding reaches across the globe so it will come as no surprise that we’ve been secretly working away on a Meghan Markle figure since news of the royal engagement broke,” Edward Fuller, Madame Tussauds London’s general manager, said in a statement.

OMG, try this for news… #MeghanMarkle will be joining her future husband Prince Harry at #MadameTussaudsLondon! Can’t breathe. 👑✨#ThePrincessIsHere pic.twitter.com/lPABJTagTp

— Madame Tussauds (@MadameTussauds) March 21, 2018

Fuller added: “It’s clear that the public has already taken Meghan to their hearts. One half of arguably the most famous couple in the world right now, she’s already made her own mark as a humanitarian and role model. We’re excited to give guests the chance to ‘meet’ her in attraction later this year.”

The New York branch of Madame Tussauds is also set to launch it’s own Meghan Markle figure, marking the first time in more than 80 years that a U.S. citizen will join the British royal family.

