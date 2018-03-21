Mikelle Biggs cold case: Mysterious note on dollar bill claims to be from Arizona kidnapping victim

“My name is Mikel (sic) Biggs kidnapped from Mesa AZ I’m alive,” reads the message scrawled in the bill’s border.

Mikelle’s sister, Kimber, said Wednesday she doesn’t believe the missing girl wrote that note, and she’s experienced a flood of disquieting emotions since learning of it.

“It definitely caught me off guard and at first was quite upsetting,” she told InsideEdition.com. “Now, after some reflection and speaking with my family, I feel it may be a cruel joke.”

The bill was reported to police in Neenah, Wis., and Kimber saw it posted on a Facebook page dedicated to info and tips about her sister’s kidnapping.

Mikelle and Kimber were outside playing when they thought they heard music coming from an approaching ice cream truck. Mikelle asked their mother for money and was given 50 cents. The street lights were coming on and it was getting chilly. Kimber, who was 9, ran home to get a sweater, leaving Kimber pedaling in the street, four houses down from the Biggs’ home.

When she came inside, Kimber’s mom told her to go back and get Mikelle and come home. It would be dark soon, and the ice cream truck hadn’t shown up.

Kimber, now 28 with a child of her own, says she was gone for all of 90 seconds when she went back out to retrieve her older sister. But Mikelle was gone. The bicycle she had been riding, which was Kimber’s, was lying in the street.

“A lot of details are fuzzy,” Kimber said. “But I have never forgotten the sight of my bike that she had been riding, lying on its side in the road, [a] tire still spinning.”

Mikelle has not been seen since.

The Biggs believe Mikelle’s abductor was a neighborhood man who was later convicted of rape. But police found no evidence linking him to the child’s disappearance.

Kimber said she asked her mother this week if the handwriting on the $1 bill looked like Mikelle’s. She said, “It definitely didn’t look the same. Mikelle wrote very small and neat.”

Kimber also said her sister would never misspell her own name.

Police are investigating and will seek handwriting analysis on the note, authorities said.

Meanwhile, the Biggs remain committed to finding out what happened to Mikelle.

“Someone knows something, and someday we will have answers,” Kimber said.

