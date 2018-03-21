More snow possibly on the way this weekend

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — More snow could be coming this weekend.

As if snow on the first day of spring wasn’t enough, NBC4’s Tara Lane is tracking the next system that will move into the Tennessee Valley.

This could be a mixed bag for Central Ohio with rain and snow showers, but significant snow may develop *somewhere* in the Buckeye State.

Low pressure will move into the Tennessee Valley Saturday, some of its moisture reaching us here in central Ohio. A mix of rain and snow showers is likely, with some snowy accumulation possible in spots as well.

It’s still too early to nail down exactly how much and where, but there is the potential for significant snow, especially south of Columbus. Something to keep in mind for Saturday.