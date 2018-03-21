New Treatment Regimens for Multiple Myeloma Patients

Patients with multiple myeloma are living longer with their disease than ever before thanks to the availability of treatment regimens that have been shown to improve survival compared to recent standards-of-care. Also important, but often overlooked, is the importance of the supportive care therapies that help manage the impact of the disease. As treatment advances, physicians and patients are recognizing the importance of not only treating the underlying disease, but also treating or preventing disease complications.

