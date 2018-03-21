North Carolina mom made 1-year-old smoke marijuana, police say

Brianna Ashanti Lofton

RALEIGH, NC (WNCN) – Police say a Raleigh mom forced her baby to smoke “a marijuana blunt,” according to arrest warrants.

The arrest was prompted by a video of the act that was posted to Facebook, police said. People started posting the video to the Raleigh Police Department’s Facebook page just after 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, authorities said.

Brianna Ashanti Lofton, 20, of the 4700 block of Caldera Lane, has been charged by Raleigh Police with two counts of felony child abuse causing serious bodily injury, two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and simple possession of marijuana, warrants show.

The incident happened sometime between Dec. 1, 2017, and Jan. 31, 2018, according to the warrants. The baby was a year old at the time.

Lofton’s bond was set at $100,000, according to online booking records. As of Wednesday evening, she was still in the Wake County Detention Center.

The baby is with Wake County Child Protective Services, police said.

“We appreciate the public’s help in this matter,” said police Lt. Jason Hodge. “We welcome and encourage any assistance the public is willing to give us at all times.”

