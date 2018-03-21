Ohio man’s ear bitten off during fight over hat

By Published:

YOUNGSTOWN, OH (WKBN) – Police say a Girard man showed up at Youngstown hospital with a piece of his ear missing.

The 25-year-old man told police that his ear was bitten off during a fight at a friend’s house. He said he was attacked by a 19-year-old man and his father after an argument over a hat.

He said the suspect also hit him in the head with a vase. After that, his father threw him to the ground and he was punched and kicked by the man’s four other kids, according to a police report.

The victim told police that he was finally able to get away and call his girlfriend, who took him to the hospital.

Police noted that the man’s earlobe was missing, and blood was running down his face.

The assault reportedly happened in the 1600 block of Ohio Avenue, according to the police report.

Police are investigating.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s