Ohio school official resigns amid sexual misconduct charges

By Published:
Washington Local Schools board member Patrick Hickey said the allegations of sexual misconduct with a former student aren't true as he decided to step down Tuesday.

TOLEDO, OH (AP) — A school board member in Ohio is resigning after authorities in Michigan filed charges accusing of him sexual misconduct with a former student decades ago.

Washington Local Schools board member Patrick Hickey said the allegations aren’t true as he decided to step down Tuesday.

Hickey in 2015 resigned as superintendent of the Toledo area school district and was banned after an altercation at the school. He was elected to a board seat in November.

A police report from 2016 says a woman told investigators she had sex with Hickey when she was 14 and he was a teacher in Addison, Michigan. But authorities say she didn’t want to pursue charges at the time.

State police have said they reopened the investigation after the woman decided she wanted to move forward with charges.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s