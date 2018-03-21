One person dead after single-car crash in Knox County

KNOX CO., OH (WCMH) — One person is dead after a one-car crash in Knox County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

It happened around 5:30pm on Tuesday in the area of Treaty Road north of North Liberty Road in Pike Township.

29-year-old Tyler Niebel was driving southbound on Treaty Road. He drove off the right side of the roadway, hitting an embankment, a utility pole, a fence and an underground gas line, before overturning onto the right side of the car.

He was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. Niebel had two passengers on board at the time of the crash. 23-year-old Benjamin Niebel was also taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

51-year-old Daniel Niebel was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said in a release, seatbelts weren’t used and alcohol is considered a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.