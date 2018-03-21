Police dig urine-soaked infants out of car in Kentucky, couple arrested

Christopher Smith and Crystal Cramer

VERSAILLES, KY (WOWK) – Police say a couple has been arrested after they discovered six-month-old twins under garbage bags filled with clothes in the backseat of a car.

According to WKYT, the arrest report says that an officer stopped at a gas station and was made aware of a couple who had been sitting at pumps for multiple hours.

As the officer talked to them, the couple inside the vehicle mentioned children.

When the officer asked where the children were, the couple, Christopher Smith and Crystal Cramer of Tennessee, pointed at the backseat of the car, which was filled with garbage bags full of clothes.

The officers dug through the piles of clothes, locating one of the infants. They eventually found the other 6-month-old after more digging.

WKYT reports police say the two children were cold to the touch, their feet and hands were purple, and their clothes were soaked in urine.

Investigators say the two were in extreme danger of suffocation because of the bags. The couple claimed that they would check on the twins every 50 miles to make sure the bags had not caved in on the kids.

The infants are now in protective custody and have been turned over to the county human resources office.

Police say when Cramer arrived at jail, they discovered methamphetamine in her purse.

Smith was charged with wanton endangerment and criminal abuse.

Cramer was charged with possession of a controlled substance, promoting prison contraband, wanton endangerment, and criminal abuse.

