Principal channels Billy Joel to announce school closure

WLWT Staff Published:

FLORENCE, KY (WLWT)  — Northern Kentucky’s Union Pointe Academy Principal Chad Caddell is at it again.

As snowy weather moved into Cincinnati Wednesday morning, Caddell made the difficult decision to cancel classes for his students.

And he did it through the power of song.

Caddell sang a parody of Billy Joel’s “Piano Man,” lamenting that school was closed on Wednesday.

“Put a stop to these snow day shenanigans! When will this madness ever end?” he sang in part.

Caddell is no stranger to the spotlight for his parodies. Several of his recent hits include “Friends in Snow Places” and “Snowhemian Rhapsody.”

The principal has made national headlines as well. He filmed a segment for Steve Harvey’s show “Steve” on Feb. 27, but said he’s unsure when the episode will air.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s