Principal channels Billy Joel to announce school closure

FLORENCE, KY (WLWT) — Northern Kentucky’s Union Pointe Academy Principal Chad Caddell is at it again.

As snowy weather moved into Cincinnati Wednesday morning, Caddell made the difficult decision to cancel classes for his students.

And he did it through the power of song.

Caddell sang a parody of Billy Joel’s “Piano Man,” lamenting that school was closed on Wednesday.

“Put a stop to these snow day shenanigans! When will this madness ever end?” he sang in part.

Caddell is no stranger to the spotlight for his parodies. Several of his recent hits include “Friends in Snow Places” and “Snowhemian Rhapsody.”

The principal has made national headlines as well. He filmed a segment for Steve Harvey’s show “Steve” on Feb. 27, but said he’s unsure when the episode will air.