Skeletal Remains May Be Louise Pietrewicz, Who Vanished 50 Years Ago

Skeletal remains unearthed in a New York home on Monday are believed to be those of a woman who vanished more than 50 years ago.

The remains are suspected to be those of Louise Pietrewicz of Cutchogue, who vanished without a trace in October 1966.

Police in Southold say they dug them out of the home once occupied by William Boken, a police officer in the Long Island town who she was dating before her death.

The bones were found in a burlap sack six feet beneath the cellar with the help of sonar equipment, CBS New York reports.

An initial investigation into the disappearance of Pietrewicz, who left behind an 11-year-old daughter, eventually went cold.

The cold case was reopened thanks in large part to a story in the Suffolk Times. Police received information from Boken’s ex-wife, who told them where to dig in the home.

Boken reportedly resigned from the Southold police and all but disappeared after Pietrewicz vanished.

While he died in 1982 and will therefore never face any questioning in the case, Pietrewicz’s daughter Sandra Blampied said the discovery of her mother’s remains is a form of closure all its own.

After years of crying, Blampied said “It’s great finding her.”

RELATED STORIES





Man, 61, Arrested in 1986 Cold Case Killing of Police Leader’s Teen Sister





Cold Case Arrest Took 32 Years to Solve, but Families Never Lost Hope





Man Confesses to Role in 25-Year-Old Cold Case Murder During TV Interview

