Snow will linger through Wednesday midday

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– The first full day of spring looks and feels like a late winter day, with wet snow clinging to the grass and trees, but less on the roads due to our recent warmth. The greatest risk for slick travel will be on elevated surfaces.

Snow will continue through midday, before tapering off to snow showers in the afternoon. Total accumulations will average between 1-3 inches across central Ohio, with locally heavier amounts over higher terrain in the western and northern parts of the state.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through the day.

Thursday and Friday will be dry with sunshine.  We may get another round of rain/snow mix later in the weekend.

