(WIVB) — There’s a new trend in engagement rings catching on.
Instead of the usual ring, some people are just getting diamonds embedded into their ring fingers.
“We notice lately a lot of people coming looking for that,” Sam Abbas, the owner of NYC Ink Studio, said.
This trend has mostly been seen among millennials.
“I think it looks nice but if you really think what it’s doing to the body, scarring I mean, so many complications that can happen from it,” Cynthia Rivas, a millennial, said.
Finger microdernal from a while back. Had a lot of interest in these piercings as an alternative to engagement rings. I love microdermals and I am happy to help those with questions. Microdermals are surface piercings so there are always risks of migration/rejection or the piercing being caught. I think they look lovely but PLEASE know that surface piercings do not last forever and on such a high movement area such as a finger it is highly likely that the piercing will get caught or migrate/ reject. Please do your research!
Abbas says there could be problems if people don’t take care of their piercings. They are supposed to be cleaned 2-3 times a day.
“You’re dealing with the blood, so you have to be very very safe. What we do is sterilize everything,” Abbas says.
Dermatologist Dr. Monica Halem says “First of all, these procedures are not being done by a doctor and it is a surgical procedure. There are a lot of important structures that sit under the skin that can be damaged like tendons.”
There is also the danger of the diamond snagging.
Our engagement dermals we got friday. It was a little painful and bloody but definitely worth it and an awesome idea by my fiancée! We chose red and green for Harley and Joker but I might switch to purple after it heals.