Spring normally means snow and cold for Ohio

COLUMBUS (WCMH)–Well, you can tell it’s spring because it’s snowing again across all of Ohio. We already reached our average winter snowfall of 27 inches in Columbus even before today’s wet snowfall.

Of course, no one in central Ohio should be surprised by the winter scenery today, because it almost always snows in springtime in our part of the world. Rarely do we get through early spring without some snow, though we did in 2012 and 2015.

Those seasons were the exception.

Last spring we had flurries on April 6-7, and snow fell six times in April 2016, leaving a dusting on the ground. In 2007, we had a frigid Easter holiday, and six days with highs stuck in the 30s in early April!

There is good reason for our spring forward/fall back toward winter experience. Even as the sun angle climbs and the air moderates, there is plenty of cold air stored up in Canada, ready to be unleashed with a sudden dip of the jet stream south across the Eastern United States.

If you are tired of winter, and the latest in a series of late March wintry blasts, there are signals that a warming trend will bring us above-normal temperatures next week to close out March on a positive note.

Our average high temperature in Columbus is now 54 degrees at the start of spring, and we should finally reach that level early next week.

It could be worse: the record low in Columbus on March 21 is 8 degrees, way back in 1885.