Spring normally means snow and cold for Ohio

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH)–Well, you can tell it’s spring because it’s snowing again across all of Ohio. We already reached our average winter snowfall of 27 inches in Columbus even before today’s wet snowfall.

Of course, no one in central Ohio should be surprised by the winter scenery today, because it almost always snows in springtime in our part of the world. Rarely do we get through early spring without some snow, though we did in 2012 and 2015.

Those seasons were the exception.

Last spring we had flurries on April 6-7, and snow fell six times in April 2016, leaving a dusting on the ground. In 2007, we had a frigid Easter holiday, and six days with highs stuck in the 30s in early April!

There is good reason for our spring forward/fall back toward winter experience. Even as the sun angle climbs and the air moderates, there is plenty of cold air stored up in Canada, ready to be unleashed with a sudden dip of the jet stream south across the Eastern United States.

If you are tired of winter, and the latest in a series of late March wintry blasts, there are signals that a warming trend will bring us above-normal temperatures next week to close out March on a positive note.

Our average high temperature in Columbus is now 54 degrees at the start of spring, and we should finally reach that level early next week.

It could be worse: the record low in Columbus on March 21 is 8 degrees, way back in 1885.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s