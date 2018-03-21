Starbucks’ latest creation is here: The Crystal Ball Frappuccino

Lila Gross Published: Updated:

TAMPA, FL (WFLA) – We haven’t seen the last of the weird Starbucks Frappuccino craze.

Last year, the Unicorn Frappuccino went viral, and it looks like the infamous coffee company has done it again. Starbucks is set to release their newest creation for everyone who is looking for a little mystery.

What will your future hold? Well, find out with the Crystal Ball Frappuccino.

Social media users are going wild with anticipation waiting for this sweet treat to appear in stores in Columbus.

The new drink comes just in time for spring cheer, reportedly tasting delightful just like peaches and cream. Rock candy is sprinkled right on top is the key to unlocking your destiny.

Will you get adventure, magic or luck? Only the Crystal Ball Frappuccino knows.

You can grab one from your local Starbucks starting Thursday, March 22.

Check out the viral social media photos below!

GALLERY: Crystal Ball Frappuccino is Starbucks’s latest strange creation

 

