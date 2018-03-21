Statewide tornado drill scheduled for Wednesday

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Don’t panic when you hear the tornado sirens today at 9:50am; it’s only the yearly statewide tornado drill.

The sirens will be activated one time for three minutes – a longer tone than in the regular Wednesday noon tests. The test tone will be the same “tornado warning” tone which would be used in an actual tornado warning.

The test will be in place of the regularly scheduled Wednesday noon test.

This is an opportunity for employers, business owners and the general public to learn where to shelter during a storm. Know the safest location at home and/or work. If you are a business owner you can post this information in a centrally located area of your building, so employees and patrons know where to safely shelter in your facility, says the Delaware County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.