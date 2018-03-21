Stormy Daniels Bashes Her Critics Ahead of ’60 Minutes’ Interview

Adult film star Stormy Daniels went on a 24-hour long tweetstorm about her purported affair with President Trump in 2006.

“Technically I didn’t sleep with the POTUS 12 years ago. There was no sleeping (hehe) and he was just a goofy reality TV star. But I digress…People DO care that he lied about it, had me bullied, broke laws to cover it up, etc. And PS…I am NOT going anywhere. Xoxoxo,” she tweeted as she addressed a critic.

Daniels also spoke out to the many people who left rude and crude comments about her on Twitter, including one person who asked if she had any shame.

“Shameless….which is also my favorite Garth Brooks song,” she wrote.



Meanwhile, Daniels’ lawyer Michael Avenatti appeared Tuesday night on CNN, where he went head to head with David Schwarz, an attorney for Trump’s personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, who reportedly paid Daniels $130,000 not to speak about the affair.

“If Donald Trump was too busy campaigning for president to know anything about the agreement and Mr. Cohen was going to do this on his own and wasn’t going to bother Mr. Trump, then why take the effort to draft the agreement to make Donald Trump a signatory to the agreement?” Avenatti asked Schwartz.

“That’s painting a fictional picture of the whole scenario,” Schwartz replied.

Schwartz claimed that Avenatti was “going to go down in flames” in the case.

Also Tuesday, an image of Daniels taking a polygraph test in 2011 has grabbed nationwide attention.

The test was arranged by Life And Style magazine, which planned on running a story about her alleged affair with Donald Trump.

That story never ran because Trump’s personal attorney threatened legal action.

On Tuesday, Avenatti revealed the results of the lie detector test where she was asked: “Around July 2006, did you have unprotected sex with Donald Trump?”

She answered yes, and according to the report, she was telling the truth.

The bombshell report comes as 60 Minutes is set to finally air a much-anticipated interview with Daniels Sunday. In it, she has vowed to spill the beans about her alleged affair with the president.

