The Best Tips to Help You Stay Safe While Jogging

Inside Edition Staff, Inside Edition Staff Published: Updated:

An Arizona woman recorded a terrifying encounter when she says she was harassed by a man following her during a jog in Scottsdale. 

McKenzie Smalley, 24, was on a run when she says the driver of a dark grey SUV started harassing her.  

In video she posted on Facebook of the incident, the man can be heard calling to  her and can be seen following her. She threatened to call the police. 

She told Inside Edition that he was also “making comments about my body and my physique.” 

Security expert Kathleen Baty, who’s known as “The Safety Chick,” spoke to Inside Edition about how women can stay safe when jogging. 

She says the first rule is to always run with a friend. 

The second rule is to run at a time when other people are around, like early morning. 

“The best time of day to run is in the morning, before work, when everyone’s out,” she said. 

Her third rule is to refrain from blasting music in your headphones.  

“You need to have the volume down, low enough you can hear everything going on around you,” she advises. 

Smalley says she eventually went into an all-out sprint to get away from the rude SUV driver. 
 
Smalley says she didn’t get a good look at the man or his truck so she didn’t file a police report. She is worried that he may harass other women. 

RELATED STORIES


Jimmy Choo Forced to Pull ‘Sexist’ Ad That Shows Cara Delevingne Being Cat Called


After Little Boy Defends Jogger From Catcaller, She Calls Him a ‘Symbol of Hope’


See Woman Endure Cat Calls As She Walks in the Street: ‘It Makes You Feel Like A Fool’

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s