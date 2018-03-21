‘This is Us’ star Chrissy Metz talks about abuse she suffered as a child

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 08: Chrissy Metz attends the 8th Annual Guild of Music Supervisors Awards at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on February 8, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Guild of Music Supervisors )

“This is Us” star Chrissy Metz says she suffered years of physical and emotional abuse at the hands of her stepfather.

Metz opened up about her past in a new memoir “This is Me,” saying that her stepdad “Trigger” would shove her, slap her, and punch her in the arm.

She tells People Magazine he would also his her if she looked at him wrong.

The 37-year-old actress says she believes he abused her because of her weight, and that in her teens, Trigger started weighing her.

Metz’s memoir will be released March 27.

She says she and her stepfather are now in a positive place and that she loves and cares about him.

She tells People Magazine, “everything that happened to me, happened for me.”

Metz also writes about her first kiss, but says the boy would not acknowledge it in public. She moved to Los Angeles in 2003 to pursue her dream of becoming an actress.

She says her role as Kate in the NBC drama has changed her life and she is “embracing the idea that people could be inspired by me.”

 

