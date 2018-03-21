Three men carrying rifle, handgun, machete kicked out of Mississippi Walmart

Three men carrying rifle, handgun, machete kicked out of Walmart Published:
FILE - This June 1, 2017, file photo, shows a Walmart sign at a store in Hialeah Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)

COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) — The states of Georgia and Mississippi have open-carry laws, meaning licensed gun owners can go around in public displaying their weapons. But businesses still have the right to prohibit weapons on their property.

That’s what happened in a Mississippi Walmart Monday night after three Georgia men went shopping while openly carrying an M-4 assault rifle, a handgun and a machete.

The Commercial Dispatch reports that a Walmart employee called police and then managers asked the men to leave once officers arrived.

Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton says they left without incident. The Walmart store didn’t have a sign saying weapons are prohibited, but the chief says that doesn’t matter. He says anyone seeing someone carrying a weapon should call police and let officers determine if they pose a threat.

