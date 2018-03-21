Two fifth graders arrested for bringing marijuana and BB gun to WV elementary school

WOWK Published: Updated:

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Two fifth-grade students were arrested at Central City Elementary School on Wednesday morning after school personnel found a BB gun and marijuana in the students’ possession.

Teachers had confiscated the BB gun and drugs and turned them over to Huntington Police officers upon their arrival.

When officers arrived at the school, they discovered that the firearm was a CO2-powered BB gun that looked similar to a revolver. The BB gun was found in a 10-year-old student’s backpack.

Officers also found 1.56 grams of marijuana in an 11-year-old student’s desk.

The student who was in possession of the BB gun was charged with possessing a firearm in a school facility.

The other student was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Jedd Flowers, Communications Director for the Cabell County School District, said at no point was the school put on lockdown and officers with the Huntington Police Department “removed the threat.”

Flowers said the teachers involved followed protocol for this situation.

