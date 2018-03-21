VIDEO: Columbus Police looking for man accused of recording videos under Easton Hollister dressing room doors

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Police Sexual Assault Unit is asking for the public’s help identifying a man who allegedly has been recording videos under the door of dressing rooms at the Hollister at Easton Town Center.

On September 2, 2017, police say was at the store,recording videos under the door of the dressing rooms using a concealed camera. The store manager took the camera from the person of interest, who fled the store after a brief struggle.

Columbus Police say this may not be the only time the man recorded videos of women in this manner.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of this person is asked to contact CPD’s Sexual Assault Unit tip line at 614-645-4266 or SAU@columbuspolice.org.

