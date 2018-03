Rabbits are a familiar symbol of the Easter holiday, so it’s no surprise when kids start begging their parents for a bunny of their own. But many families are not prepared to provide the unique care rabbits require.

In this Find a Friend segment, the Columbus House Rabbit Society educates us on what to consider before bringing a pet rabbit home and why you may want to say Make Mine Chocolate.

WEBSITE: Columbus House Rabbit Society

Rascal Animal Hospital