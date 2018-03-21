White Tiger Cub Born at Sanctuary, Weeks After Pregnant Mom Was Rescued

JOHANNA LI, JOHANNA LI Published:

A white tiger cub has been born at a Texas wildlife sanctuary, just weeks after his pregnant mom was rescued from the wild.

Mom Zahra, a white tiger, and her mate Assad, a snow white tiger, were rescued by In-Sync Exotics Wildlife Rescue and Educational Center in Wylie in January.

According to the sanctuary, “they were living in a barren field, with no people around, no people in sight and no toys, pools or other enrichment.”

As the mated pair settled into their new life in the sanctuary, veterinarians discovered Zahra was already pregnant when she arrived.

She gave birth to a white tiger cub veterinarians named Kylo Ren earlier this month and the newborn could be seen in photos posted to their Facebook page, barely able to open his little eyes.

Although the shelter said Zahra cleaned her cub off after birth and did not show any aggression toward the newborn, the new mom also did not nurse him or respond to his cries.

That’s when veterinarians stepped in, and hand reared little Kylo Ren with round-the-clock care.

Veterinarians will continue to care for little Kylo Ren in private until he reaches 3 months old. He will then be introduced to the outdoor sanctuary, where he will be able to play in the pool and enjoy a variety of toys.

RELATED STORIES


Critically Endangered Twin Tiger Cubs Thriving at Zoo


2 Newborn Bear Cubs Found in Moscow Dumpster


London Zoo Names Its Newborn Okapi After Meghan Markle

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s