$20,000 Reward Offered In Case of Young Father Killed By Boulder Dropped Onto Highway

Inside Edition Staff, Inside Edition Staff Published: Updated:

A reward is being offered for information in the heartbreaking case of a young California father killed recently when cops say someone threw a huge rock from a highway overpass

Kathryn Barger of the LA County Board of Supervisors said Tuesday a $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to whoever is responsible for “this horrible, horrible murder of Christopher Lopez,” the Pasadena Star-News reports.

The 23-year-old was in the passenger seat on March 13 when a 30-plus pound rock crashed through the windshield, crushing his chest.

“It is believed someone purposely threw the large boulder from the Orange Grove Boulevard overpass onto the SR-134 Freeway, causing fatal injuries to the passenger,” the California Highway Patrol said in a statement.

The driver, Lopez’s pregnant wife, Guadalupe Gutierrez, immediately drove to a hospital but it was too late. Thee couple’s 4-year-old daughter was also in the car, but she was not injured. 

Gutierrez, 21, made an emotional plea at a press conference in which she pleaded for help bringing whoever is at fault to justice.

“He’s gone,” Gutierrez said through tears. “But I’m asking for your help. If anyone saw anything, please help us.”

A GoFundMe campaign has been created to benefit the loved ones Lopez left behind.

“This will cover everything from the funeral costs to everything Jayleen and the new baby needs. We need to help Lupe out as much as we can,” the organizer wrote. 

As of Early Thursday, over $28,000 of a $50,000 goal had been raised.

RELATED STORIES


NYC Helicopter Crash Victim Seen Saying Goodbye to Parents in Video Shot Before Moving to New York


Pilot Survives Crash That Killed All 5 Passengers in New York’s East River


Mother Charged In Baby’s Death After Off-Duty Officer Crashed Into Their Car

 

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s